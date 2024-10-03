Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Gober, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs post-flight inspections on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024. Post-flight inspections are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell) Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8677882
    VIRIN: 241003-F-SI502-1324
    Resolution: 5182x3448
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    MacDill Air Force Base
    KC-135
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Helene

