KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Gober, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs post-flight inspections on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024. Post-flight inspections are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell) Campbell)