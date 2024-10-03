KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene

U.S. Air Force Capt. Timothy Reed, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, arrives at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024. Aircrew returned after being relocated prior to Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, which carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB.
