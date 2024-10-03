Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene [Image 2 of 3]

    KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Timothy Reed, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, arrives at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024. Aircrew returned after being relocated prior to Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, which carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8677876
    VIRIN: 241003-F-SI502-1208
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    hurricane
    MacDill Air Force Base
    KC-135
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Helene

