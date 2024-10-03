KC-135 aircrew return home following Hurricane Helene

A KC-135 Stratotanker lands on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 3, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. Aircrew returned after being relocated prior to Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, which carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|10.03.2024
|10.04.2024 08:58
|8677875
|241003-F-SI502-1083
|4773x2983
|772.22 KB
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
