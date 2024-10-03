Pathfinders sample salsa during a National Hispanic Heritage Month event at RAF Croughton, England, Oct. 3, 2024. The event featured a panel discussion and a homemade salsa competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8677779
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-QN763-2580
|Resolution:
|5084x3383
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month panel and salsa competition at RAF Croughton [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.