USS New York beach clean-up

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 16, 2024) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable and Sailors with the San Antonio-class landing platform dock USS New York (LPD 21) participate in a cleanup at Klasisos beach, Chania, Greece, Sept. 16, 2024. The Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) are conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations on a scheduled deployment. The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.