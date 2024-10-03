Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York beach clean-up [Image 2 of 5]

    USS New York beach clean-up

    GREECE

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 16, 2024) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable and Sailors with the San Antonio-class landing platform dock USS New York (LPD 21) participate in a cleanup at Klasisos beach, Chania, Greece, Sept. 16, 2024. The Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) are conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations on a scheduled deployment. The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:02
    Photo ID: 8677764
    VIRIN: 240916-N-AH609-1001
    Resolution: 4007x3005
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York beach clean-up [Image 5 of 5], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

