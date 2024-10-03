USS Wasp BBQ ComRel at the Boys Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 13, 2024) Sailors and Marines from USS Wasp (LHD-1) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in a community relations project at the Daily Care Center for Children and Young Adults in Chania, Greece on Sept. 13, 2024. The volunteers donated sports equipment and prepared an American-style barbecue, played soccer, basketball, and practiced English with the children. The Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) are conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations on a scheduled deployment. The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.