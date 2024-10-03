Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp BBQ ComRel at the Boys Center [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Wasp BBQ ComRel at the Boys Center

    GREECE

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 13, 2024) Sailors and Marines from USS Wasp (LHD-1) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in a community relations project at the Daily Care Center for Children and Young Adults in Chania, Greece on Sept. 13, 2024. The volunteers donated sports equipment and prepared an American-style barbecue, played soccer, basketball, and practiced English with the children. The Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) are conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations on a scheduled deployment. The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 06:34
    VIRIN: 240913-N-AH609-1010
    This work, USS Wasp BBQ ComRel at the Boys Center [Image 7 of 7], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

