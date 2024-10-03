Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOCH24 - U.S. Marine Corps EOD [Image 9 of 9]

    NOCH24 - U.S. Marine Corps EOD

    HVALFJöRðUR, ICELAND

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Marine Corps and Czech Republic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians conduct clearance and disposal operations of improvised explosive devices during Northern Challenge 2024 in Hvalfjörður, Iceland, Oct. 1, 2024. Northern Challenge is an annual, joint-funded multinational EOD exercise hosted by the Icelandic Coast Guard aimed at preparing NATO Allies and NATO’s Partnership for Peace partners for international deployments and defense against terrorism.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 04:49
    Location: HVALFJöRðUR, IS
    USMC
    Iceland
    NOCH24
    Northern Challenge 2024
    NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F

