NOCH24 - U.S. Marine Corps EOD

U.S. Marine Corps and Czech Republic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians conduct clearance and disposal operations of improvised explosive devices during Northern Challenge 2024 in Hvalfjörður, Iceland, Oct. 1, 2024. Northern Challenge is an annual, joint-funded multinational EOD exercise hosted by the Icelandic Coast Guard aimed at preparing NATO Allies and NATO’s Partnership for Peace partners for international deployments and defense against terrorism.