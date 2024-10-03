USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 8010 Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 4, 2024) First responders with Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services arrive on the pier during an integrated industrial firefighting drill with Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) aboard America, Oct. 4. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to respond to casualties in industrial environments. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)