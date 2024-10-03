Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAGO ACS Domestic Violence Awareness Month 30 SEP 2024 17 [Image 7 of 10]

    USAGO ACS Domestic Violence Awareness Month 30 SEP 2024 17

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    USAG Okinawa Command Teams and Lisa Bessette, FAP Manager stand with the finished Proclamation. These will be displayed at each unit as a visual reminder that the leadership at USAG Okinawa is united in the fight against Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 23:40
    Photo ID: 8677498
    VIRIN: 240930-A-VF108-1017
    Resolution: 5136x2849
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAGO ACS Domestic Violence Awareness Month 30 SEP 2024 17 [Image 10 of 10], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    240930

