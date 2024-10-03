Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAGO ACS Domestic Violence Awareness Month 30 SEP 2024 8

    USAGO ACS Domestic Violence Awareness Month 30 SEP 2024 8

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Col Cleveland, CO of the 10th Support Group makes opening remarks about the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. He emphasized that by signing the proclamation, we reaffirm our dedication to raising awareness and promoting prevention efforts to create an environment where everyone is safe and respected.

