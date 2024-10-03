USAGO ACS Domestic Violence Awareness Month 30 SEP 2024 8

Col Cleveland, CO of the 10th Support Group makes opening remarks about the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. He emphasized that by signing the proclamation, we reaffirm our dedication to raising awareness and promoting prevention efforts to create an environment where everyone is safe and respected.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 23:39
|Photo ID:
|8677476
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-VF108-1008
|Resolution:
|4920x2771
|Size:
|10.85 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
