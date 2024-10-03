Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior FEMA Official Examines Hurricane Helene Damage in Greenville, SC [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior FEMA Official Examines Hurricane Helene Damage in Greenville, SC

    GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Greenville, S.C. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Senior FEMA Official Willie Nunn visits Greenville, South Carolina, to examine the impact of Hurricane Helene and the resulting damage to the area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8677314
    VIRIN: 241002-O-JQ168-1997
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior FEMA Official Examines Hurricane Helene Damage in Greenville, SC [Image 3 of 3], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior FEMA Official Examines Hurricane Helene Damage in Greenville, SC
    Senior FEMA Official Examines Hurricane Helene Damage in Greenville, SC
    Senior FEMA Official Examines Hurricane Helene Damage in Greenville, SC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download