    Vice President Harris and Government Officials Provide Meals to Hurricane Helene Survivors in Augusta, GA [Image 3 of 6]

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Augusta, Ga. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Vice President Harris, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Mayor Garnett Johnson join the American Red Cross at Henry Brigham Park and Recreation Center in Augusta, Georgia. During their visit, they distributed meals to the local survivors of Hurricane Helene. (FEMA Photo by Gregory Wayne)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:45
    VIRIN: 241002-D-AW394-5484
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
