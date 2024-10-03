Vice President Harris and Government Officials Provide Meals to Hurricane Helene Survivors in Augusta, GA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Augusta, Ga. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Vice President Harris, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Mayor Garnett Johnson join the American Red Cross at Henry Brigham Park and Recreation Center in Augusta, Georgia. During their visit, they distributed meals to the local survivors of Hurricane Helene. (FEMA Photo by Gregory Wayne)