Augusta, Ga. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Vice President Harris, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Mayor Garnett Johnson join the American Red Cross at Henry Brigham Park and Recreation Center in Augusta, Georgia. During their visit, they distributed meals to the local survivors of Hurricane Helene. (FEMA Photo by Gregory Wayne)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8677281
|VIRIN:
|241002-D-AW394-9729
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris and Government Officials Provide Meals to Hurricane Helene Survivors in Augusta, GA [Image 6 of 6], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.