Our Water/ Wastewater teams are on the ground and moving out October 3! They will be performing assessments of critical areas throughout Avery County today, with hopes to extend into other counties in the near future.



Water/ Wastewater teams consist of USACE and EPA personnel and are in full coordination with Federal, State, and County agencies. Assessments are done to determine the extent of damage done to critical infrastructures and to better assist with the path to recovery. This mission is only a part of the larger Infrastructure Assessment mission that USACE is executing all across Western, NC.