    Wastewater teams are on the ground [Image 3 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Our Water/ Wastewater teams are on the ground and moving out October 3! They will be performing assessments of critical areas throughout Avery County today, with hopes to extend into other counties in the near future.

    Water/ Wastewater teams consist of USACE and EPA personnel and are in full coordination with Federal, State, and County agencies. Assessments are done to determine the extent of damage done to critical infrastructures and to better assist with the path to recovery. This mission is only a part of the larger Infrastructure Assessment mission that USACE is executing all across Western, NC.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8677256
    VIRIN: 241003-A-XB412-9619
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 269.78 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Wastewater teams are on the ground [Image 3 of 3], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

