Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a passenger transfer with sailors aboard the HMAS Sydney V in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240929-N-CV021-1221 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 29, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct small boat operations as part of a passenger transfer with sailors from the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney V (DDG 42) in the South China Sea, Sept. 29, 2024. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)