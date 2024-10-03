S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of First Army Division West pose for a photo after a conference room dedication ceremony, Oct. 3, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit's primary conference room was officially renamed to the S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room, commemorating his posthumously awarded Distinguished Service Cross, honoring Woodson's heroic actions during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)