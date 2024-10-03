Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    First Army Division West

    Members of First Army Division West pose for a photo after a conference room dedication ceremony, Oct. 3, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit's primary conference room was officially renamed to the S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room, commemorating his posthumously awarded Distinguished Service Cross, honoring Woodson's heroic actions during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8676982
    VIRIN: 241003-A-IY818-5177
    Resolution: 8624x3951
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication
    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication
    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication
    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication
    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication
    S/Sgt Waverly Woodson Conference Room Dedication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SSGTWaverlyWoodson
    WaverlyWoodson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download