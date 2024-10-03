Date Taken: 10.02.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:50 Photo ID: 8676660 VIRIN: 241002-O-RP039-6161 Resolution: 4055x2703 Size: 2.19 MB Location: CLYDE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hurricane Helene Utility Recovery Operation in Haywood County, NC [Image 3 of 3], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.