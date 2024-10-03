Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban Search and Rescue in Buncombe County, NC [Image 4 of 19]

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Asheville, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2024) - New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team members conduct operations across Buncombe County in Asheville, North Carolina, on Oct. 2. They are one of 28 federal teams ready to deploy at all times.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8676352
    VIRIN: 241002-O-RP039-6874
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Search and Rescue in Buncombe County, NC [Image 19 of 19], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

