240927-N-AV351-1077

Chiefs assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) marches in place at the chief petty officer pinning ceremony at the Naval Base San Diego theater, Sept. 27, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie M. Manfull)