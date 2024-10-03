CPO Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Williamsburg, Va. (September 27, 2024) Wooden charge book boxes and Chief Petty Officer covers line the stage as part of the FY-2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony for CPOs at various commands onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex. The ceremony was held at the NCHB-1 auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).