    CPO Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 1 of 2]

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (September 27, 2024) Wooden charge book boxes and Chief Petty Officer covers line the stage as part of the FY-2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony for CPOs at various commands onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex. The ceremony was held at the NCHB-1 auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO Pinning
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    CPO Season

