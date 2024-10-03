U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Candiano from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, October 2nd, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zion Thomas)