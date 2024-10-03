Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Sgt. Candiano from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, October 2nd, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zion Thomas)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8676106
    VIRIN: 241002-A-MU580-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH47
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    3CAB
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

