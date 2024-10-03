Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks are staged for deployment at Fort Liberty [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks are staged for deployment at Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks are staged for deployment at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zion Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8676103
    VIRIN: 241002-A-MU580-1053
    Resolution: 5700x3800
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks are staged for deployment at Fort Liberty [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct prepare a CH-47 for deployment
    U.S. Army Pilot from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct prepare a CH-47 for deployment
    U.S. Army Pilot from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct prepare a CH-47 for deployment
    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks are staged for deployment at Fort Liberty
    U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment
    U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment
    U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade load a CH-47 for deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    UH60
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download