    CPO Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 2 of 2]

    CPO Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (September 27, 2024) A colorguard comprised of Sailors assigned to Naval Cargo Handling Battalion One onboard Cheatham Annex, presents the colors as part of the FY-2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony was held at the NCHB-1 auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8675898
    VIRIN: 240927-N-TG517-5942
    Resolution: 1838x1132
    Size: 275.34 KB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    CPO Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex
    CPO Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

    TAGS

    CPO Pinning
    Colorguard
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Cheatham Annex

