CPO Pinning Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

Williamsburg, Va. (September 27, 2024) A colorguard comprised of Sailors assigned to Naval Cargo Handling Battalion One onboard Cheatham Annex, presents the colors as part of the FY-2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony was held at the NCHB-1 auditorium onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 11:26
|Photo ID:
|8675897
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-TG517-5838
|Resolution:
|1904x1205
|Size:
|317.86 KB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
