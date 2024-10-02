Air Force Director of Security Forces recognizes 501st CSW Defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defenders from across the 501st Combat Support Wing listen during an all call at RAF Croughton, England, Oct. 2, 2024. Brig. Gen. (select) Filler visited RAF Fairford and RAF Croughton to discuss security operations and recognize some exceptional Defenders during his first troop luncheon and all call as the director of Security Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)