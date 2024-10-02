Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Director of Security Forces recognizes 501st CSW Defenders [Image 15 of 17]

    Air Force Director of Security Forces recognizes 501st CSW Defenders

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Defenders from across the 501st Combat Support Wing listen during an all call at RAF Croughton, England, Oct. 2, 2024. Brig. Gen. (select) Filler visited RAF Fairford and RAF Croughton to discuss security operations and recognize some exceptional Defenders during his first troop luncheon and all call as the director of Security Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 11:21
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    SFS
    Security Forces
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Director of Security Forces

