Air Force Director of Security Forces recognizes 501st CSW Defenders

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, left, greets Col. William C. Smith, 501st Combat Support Wing deputy commander, right, at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 2, 2024. Brig. Gen. (select) Filler visited RAF Fairford and RAF Croughton to discuss security operations and recognize some exceptional Defenders during his first troop luncheon and all call as the director of Security Forces.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)