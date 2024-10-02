A U.S. Air Force fireman from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron moves a ladder during an aircraft crash exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 2, 2024. This exercise highlighted first responder’s essential role through a simulated rescue operation of a pilot in an aircraft crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 09:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: Firemen successfully retrieve pilot [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.