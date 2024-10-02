Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: Firemen successfully retrieve pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firemen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron assist a pilot out of an F-22 Raptor during an aircraft crash exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 2, 2024. This exercise tested the firemen’s readiness to handle life-threatening situations in an efficient and controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)