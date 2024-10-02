Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: Firemen successfully retrieve pilot

    Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: Firemen successfully retrieve pilot

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force firemen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron simulate a pilot rescue during an aircraft crash exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 2, 2024. The training reinforced their ability to respond quickly and efficiently during real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8675643
    VIRIN: 241002-F-PG418-1001
    Resolution: 4977x3666
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Firemen
    F-22 Raptor
    Readiness
    Military Training
    JBLE
    Aircraft Crash Exercise

