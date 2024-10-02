Exercise, Exercise, Exercise: Firemen successfully retrieve pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firemen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron simulate a pilot rescue during an aircraft crash exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 2, 2024. The training reinforced their ability to respond quickly and efficiently during real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)