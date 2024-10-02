Brigadier General Nick Brown MCLBB Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, and Captain William Bomchill, director of operations, organized a base tour for Brigadier General Nick Brown, commanding general, MCIWEST, along with Sergeant Major Sherri Cook, commanding general staff secretary, MCIWEST, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, CA. on October 2. The itinerary included a walking tour of the Marine Depot Maintenance Command Production Plant Barstow, an observation of Rail Operations, an opportunity to meet and ride horses at the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard stables, and a first-hand look into the ongoing renovations at Barracks 175 on Nebo.