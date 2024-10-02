Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Nick Brown MCLBB Visit [Image 5 of 7]

    Brigadier General Nick Brown MCLBB Visit

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, and Captain William Bomchill, director of operations, organized a base tour for Brigadier General Nick Brown, commanding general, MCIWEST, along with Sergeant Major Sherri Cook, commanding general staff secretary, MCIWEST, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, CA. on October 2. The itinerary included a walking tour of the Marine Depot Maintenance Command Production Plant Barstow, an observation of Rail Operations, an opportunity to meet and ride horses at the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard stables, and a first-hand look into the ongoing renovations at Barracks 175 on Nebo.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 09:49
    Photo ID: 8675620
    VIRIN: 241002-M-XD809-3920
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Brigadier General Nick Brown MCLBB Visit [Image 7 of 7], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

