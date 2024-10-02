USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Drill While Operating in the Timor Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 26, 2024) – Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mark Doucet (left), from St. Francisville, Louisiana, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dylan Chase, from Jupiter, Florida, man a .50-caliber machine gun mount on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a small craft action team drill while conducting multilateral operations in the Timor Sea, Sept. 26, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)