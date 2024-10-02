Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABECSG conducts operations in C7F

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240802-N-NH911-2027 PACIIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2024) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Airwing 9, fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), as it sails in the Pacific Ocean. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman)

    This work, ABECSG conducts operations in C7F, by SA Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Operations
    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

