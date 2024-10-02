Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

86th Airlift Wing leadership pose for a group photo with military personnel assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine M. Paulson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander and fire marshal, proclaimed Williams as the honorary fire marshal, and as fire marshal, Williams has declared Oct. 5-19, as the 2024 fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)