Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    86th Airlift Wing leadership pose for a group photo with military personnel assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine M. Paulson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander and fire marshal, proclaimed Williams as the honorary fire marshal, and as fire marshal, Williams has declared Oct. 5-19, as the 2024 fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8675274
    VIRIN: 241002-F-VY348-1105
    Resolution: 3714x1711
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    86th CES
    Fire Proclamation
    Fire Week Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download