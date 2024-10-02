Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, signs the Kaiserslautern Military Community Proclamation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024. During the proclamation ceremony, U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine M. Paulson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander and fire marshal, proclaimed Williams as the honorary fire marshal, and as fire marshal, Williams has declared Oct. 5-19, as the 2024 fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)