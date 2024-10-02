Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gregory Russell, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, on the importance of the fire prevention week proclamation signing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024. This proclamation reflects the commander's support for the firefighters and their dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)