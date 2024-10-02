Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Gregory Russell, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, on the importance of the fire prevention week proclamation signing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024. This proclamation reflects the commander's support for the firefighters and their dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8675271
    VIRIN: 241002-F-VY348-1023
    Resolution: 3788x1936
    Size: 934.29 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week
    Ramstein AB commander kicks off 2024 fire prevention week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    86th CES
    Fire Proclamation
    Fire Week Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download