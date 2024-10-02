CLB-12 Redesignates to 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Leo Spaeder gives remarks during a redesignation ceremony on Oct. 3, 2024, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony marks the redesignation of Combat Logistics Battalion 12 to 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion. 12th LLB’s redesignation is the next milestone in 12th Marine Littoral Regiment’s continued evolution in support of the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiative. 12th LLB’s redesignation is vital for sustaining 12th MLR by providing forward-deployed logistics support to ensure the regiment is prepared to effectively respond to a wide variety of operations, from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full-spectrum military operations. Spaeder, a native of Pennsylvania, is the commanding officer of 12th LLB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)