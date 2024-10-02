Team Osan participates in 21st ROK-US Cultural Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea artist, “Fire Album”, performs for attendees at the 21st annual Republic of Korea and U.S. Cultural Festival, held outside of Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 28, 2024. The festival, hosted by the local South Korean communities, featured performances from both communities to reinforce positive relationships between South Korea and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)