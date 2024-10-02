Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Sailors troubleshoot equipment [Image 1 of 4]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Wadelon Presley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mateo Martinez, right, from Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class William Mazariegos, from Houston, both assigned to combat systems department’s exterior communications division, troubleshoot a computer aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 2, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 00:23
    Photo ID: 8675130
    VIRIN: 241002-N-GV561-2002
    Resolution: 5315x3543
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CVN 73
    Computer
    Nimitz-class
    Technician
    Houston
    USSGW

