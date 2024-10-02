Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington secure mooring lines [Image 1 of 5]

    George Washington secure mooring lines

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Seaman Christopher Francois, from Peach Tree, Georgia, assigned to deck department’s forward division, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jason Tucker, from Athens, Georgia, secure a mooring line to a line reel for storage in the forecastle aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 2, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 00:23
    Photo ID: 8675104
    VIRIN: 241002-N-SO660-1049
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, George Washington secure mooring lines [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 73
    Nimitz-class
    Pacific Ocean
    Line Handling
    Deck
    USSGW

