    U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers repair windshield wipers on heavy machinery for their upcoming deployment, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. One of the missions of the Department of Defense is homeland defense. Through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, active-duty soldiers on Title 10 orders provide necessary support to civilian authorities during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sarah Horne)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8675092
    VIRIN: 241002-A-UY385-1045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    hurricane
    DoD
    DSCA
    SecDef
    Helene

