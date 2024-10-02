U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 20th Engineer Brigade, conduct preventive maintenance checks and service at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. One of the missions of the Department of Defense is homeland defense. Through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, active-duty soldiers on Title 10 orders provide necessary support to civilian authorities during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sarah Horne)