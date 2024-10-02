Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Sailors Man the Rails During Arrival to Guam [Image 10 of 10]

    Emory S. Land Sailors Man the Rails During Arrival to Guam

    GUAM

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 27, 2024) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Philip Stutesman, right, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), embraces his family in Apra Harbor, Guam, after the ship returned to its homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Sept. 27. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8675004
    VIRIN: 240927-N-OJ012-1308
    Resolution: 2774x2219
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GU
