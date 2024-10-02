Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight: Senior Airman Bermudez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shanice Gianelle Bermudez, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron health management technician, poses for a photo with the flag of Panama at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. For Hispanic Heritage Month, Bermudez, a native of Panama, highlighted the importance of embracing cultural diversity in the military and her dedication to educate her peers about the rich contributions of Hispanic cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)