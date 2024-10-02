Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight: Senior Airman Bermudez [Image 1 of 2]

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shanice Gianelle Bermudez, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron health management technician, searches medical records at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. For Hispanic Heritage Month, Bermudez, a native of Panama, highlighted the importance of embracing cultural diversity in the military and her dedication to educate her peers about the rich contributions of Hispanic cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8674967
    VIRIN: 241001-F-JA727-1113
    Resolution: 5693x3783
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Panama
    Hispanic Heritage Month

